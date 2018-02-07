Jordan Peele took the world by storm last year when he released his first film, Get Out. The critically acclaimed project became the most profitable film of 2017 and spawned a large conversation about black storytelling, race and implicit bias in everyday people. The laughs as well as the historical tidbits also spawned conspiracy theories around the film, making it even more engaging for fans. The film’s culture shock was pretty hard to ignore (including the brilliant use of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone”), that Peele is pondering a possible sequel.

While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter at the sixth annual Nominees Night on Monday (Feb. 5), the comedian and director shared his thoughts on a new chapter of the film. “I can definitely tell you I would seriously consider it,” he said. “I love that universe and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now; but, there are some loose ends.” He said much of the consideration stems from the audience reaction to the film. “When you create something like that, it’s very personal and meaningful, but to hear that people kind of related to that feeling and needed it to be named has been very touching for me,” he added.

Get Out took roughly two years to film but eight years to put in motion. Keeping that in mind, Peele explained he wouldn’t want to tarnish the adored project. “I would never want to do a sequel that just feels like for the sake of doing a sequel,” he said. “I would have to have a story that I feel like would take it up a notch.”

Looks like there could be a more telling tale to the sunken place after all. If Peele decides to make a sequel, hopefully it is as monumental as the original.

