Jordin Sparks Mourns The Loss Of Stepsister To Sickle Cell Anemia

Jordin Sparks On The Honda Stage At The iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles
CREDIT: Getty Images

Jordin Sparks’ 16-year-old stepsister, Bryanna Jackson-Frias, died Tuesday (Jan. 30) due to complications from sickle cell anemia, according to People. The singer revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 31) that Jackson-Frias was the fourth loved one to die over the course of one week.

Four Angels in a week. My heart is just so heavy & broken. I'm in shock, numb and feel everything all at the same time. Leah & Rasual (one of my closest friends and her amazing other half who also was a great friend), Bryanna (my step sister) and Q (my little cousin), you were such bright lights in this crazy world. You made everyone better just by knowing them. And your smiles made anyone's day better. The world is less sparkly without you in it. Rest In Peace and Power. I love you forever. Find Miles and hug him for me. ♥️ Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Don't ever skip a chance to tell someone you appreciate them or how much you love them. Please, please continue to cover their families and our family with thoughts and prayers. #unicornsdontdie #sicklecellsux

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

“My heart is so heavy and broken,” she said in the post.

Jodi Jackson, Sparks’ mom, paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook, saying, “Bry went peacefully to Heaven. I can’t help to think that she’s smiling just like this.”

Bry went peacefully to Heaven. I can’t help to think that she’s smiling just like this. Thank you all for your…

Posted by Jodi Jackson on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

 

Sickle Cell Anemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the production of abnormal hemoglobin, forming red blood cells into a rigid “C” shape. Children whose parents either have the disease or sickle cell trait are prone to the malady. The American Society of Hermatology cites approximately 70,000 to 100,000 Americans have this disease, affecting about eight percent of African-Americans.

The tragic news comes months after the American Idol alum announced she secretly tied the knot with model Dana Isaia and is expecting their first child, according to PEOPLE.

