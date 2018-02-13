Kandi Inspires #MoneyMakingMondays Challenge With Catchy Jingle

The top of the week seems to get the best of us, but singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss is hoping to change the narrative with her “Money Making Monday” Challenge.

Kicking off on Monday (Feb. 12), the entertainer shared with her Instagram family a jingle she came up with after facing criticism online. While the mother of two is enjoying her stint as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago’s Broadway production, her singing voice was played down by members of the peanut gallery. Burruss made lemonade out the situation with the Money Making Monday Challenge. In the jingle, she address her haters and keeps her eye on the prize (the coin of course).

Encouraging others to do the same, the jingle took off on social media with fans putting their own spins on the song, with celebrities like Keke Palmer getting in on the fun. “Girllll, why you had this song stuck in my head all day come on #MoneyMakingMonday catchy and bossy, here for it,” she caption her version of the tune.

Kandi is no stranger to the pen. Known for her time in the legendary girl group Xscape, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shot to acclaim for her work with TLC (“No Scrubs”), Whitney Houston (“Tell Me No”), Usher (“Pop Ya Collar”) and Destiny’s Child (“Bills, Bills, Bills/”Bug a Boo”). She was also given a co-writer credit on Ed Sheeran’s multi-platinum single, “Shape of You.”

Check out Kandi’s jingle and some of our faves below.

