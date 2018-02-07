Kanye West’s childhood home will be “heart bombed” for Valentine’s Day, reminding the Chicago community that property is appreciated.

“Heart bombing” is an activation that shows of love to historic sites and local landmarks through physical expressions of affection, like paper hearts. The public display of affection is in partnership with the Skyline Council of Landmarks Illinois and Donda’s House as part of Donda’s HeARTS Matter Week, an annual advocacy education campaign.

“We are thrilled to be working with Landmarks Illinois’ Skyline Council,” executive director of Donda’s House Donnie Smith said. “Landmarks Illinios came out to the site recently to give us an assessment of the house, with recommendations for renovating and repairing the property. We were pleasantly surprised to learn that the house is, overall, in pretty good shape.”

Named after Wests’ late mother Dr. Donda West, Donda’s House is a non-profit arts incubator that provides education, access and programs for creative youths in Chicago. The company bought South Shore home in 2016.

Che “Rhymefest” Smith, who spent a lot of time in the West home, wants to use it as an art center that could expose the youth in Chicago’s overlooked communities to careers in the arts.