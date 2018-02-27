Kanye West Is Taking His Talents To ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Kanye West is reportedly going to be featured on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, and it’s a moment we never knew we were waiting for. Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian revealed the news on social media on Feb. 24, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the show’s taping.

According to the Kardashian, Kimye and three of Kanye’s cousins are competing against the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kris, her mother M.J., Khloe, and Kendall. Steve Harvey will also be the host.

In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, which shows Kim and Kanye taking selfies and gearing up to walk on stage to an unsuspecting audience, Kim also revealed the show appearance was the result of a lifelong dream. “If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she said in a post on Instagram. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment: Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

Family Fued – KardashiansJenners VS West’s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Neither Kanye nor Kim strike us a the Family Feud fanatics, but Cosmopolitan reports that the Kardashian-Jenners previously starred on Family Feud in 2008. The family also played a game on MadTV several years ago.

It will be interesting to see how the teams perform. The Wests vs. Kardashian-Jenners episode of Celebrity Family Feud will reportedly air sometime later this year.