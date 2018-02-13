An unheard Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar demo has been leaked online. During one of Kanye’s The Life of Pablo sessions, the Chicago icon recorded with producer Madlib, but many of the songs never made the final cut. However, like the creative genius that he is, ‘Ye kept many of the unfinished works safely tucked away. You can here the “Madlib 6 Freestyle Demo” here.

In a 2013 interview with Hypebeast, Kanye goes on to talk about how he feels like he’s one of the “sons” Q-Tip never had (musically), and then discusses how the Madlib-produced “No More Parties in L.A.” almost didn’t happen. During the chat, Yeezy also describes the inspiration he recieved by meeting with guys like MF DOOM and Madlib during the recording of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Kanye talks about recording with Madlib at the 18:00 minute mark in the video below.