Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi Onstage For Surprise Performance In Los Angeles

Kanye West made a surprise appearance during this year’s NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. To support his musical brother Kid Cudi, the G.O.O.D. Music boss popped up at Adidas’ annual celebration where stars like Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, N.E.R.D., Tory Lanez, Pusha T and more also performed.

Yeezy gave Mr. Solo Dolo a personal introduction to kick off his set, and then later joined him onstage for “Father Stretch My Hands.” With a crowd filled with Hypebeasts and fashionistas, the collective energy of the duo sent the place into an explosive frenzy.

Recently, Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 billboards were spotted in Times Square, so expect more details on the upcoming collection very soon.

Watch video clips from the performance below.