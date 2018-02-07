Kap G has yet to come down from the cloud he has been floating on for the last year. After dropping two projects in 2017 (Super Jefe and his Mood EP), the Mexican-American spitter remained busy into the final months of the year by hopping on a few records with Dave East, Snow Tha Product, and more. At the beginning of the month (Feb 3), Kap G revealed his next mixtape was ready to hit the ‘Net. He tweeted out the cover art and asked his fans for feedback.

Hours after the Super Bowl ended, the XXL Freshman didn’t waste any time dropping the link to the fourth installment of his popular mixtape series on his timeline. Real Migo Sh*t 4 holds 10 fresh songs featuring the newest names impacting the rap game. The mixtape’s stand-out single “Marvelous Day” holds fresh verses from Grammy Award Nominee Lil Uzi Vert and newcomer Gunna. Kap also recruits other rising stars like Skippa Da Flippa, HoodRich Pablo Juan, Lil Baby, Don Ace, and more.

Stream and download Kap G’s new mixtape Real Migo Sh*t 4 below.