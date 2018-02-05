Kehlani Releases “Unmixed” Acoustic Track “Again”

Kehlani’s passionate romantic relationships are the source for many of her fan favorites. Sure, we love when she’s ready to party and turn-up, but there’s also her emo side that provides us with the proper soundtrack when we’re in our feels. Her latest was produced by Geoffro, who is also responsible for her recent song, “Honey.”

“Oh, if only you knew just how you taste/Oh, if only you’d seen you walk away/Oh I’d follow you into yesterday/Then miles away/And I pray for the love that we had underneath/When we both promised not to waste love arguing/I love you more than I ever could say,” sings Kehlani on the song.

Listen to “Again” below.

