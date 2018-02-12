Don’t worry about charging your cell phone if you’re heading to Kendrick Lamar concert this year. A new report on The Guardian claims the TDE artist is prohibiting the use of cell phones at his live shows.

According to the U.K. publication, K. Dot new policy was established in order to “protect his brand and ensure the appetite for tickets remain keen.” It’s also possible that the rapper wants fans to be totally present and aware during his shows instead of their eyes glued to their screens.

While Kendrick allowed professional photographers to take shots throughout the North American leg of his DAMN. Tour, he has reportedly decided against letting them take photos during his European tour dates.

The “King’s Dead” rapper isn’t the only artist who is making efforts to eliminate cell phone use from their concerts. Alicia Keys, Guns N’ Roses, and more have also banned the use of mobile devices. Bruno Mars also jokingly criticized viewers for being on their phones at the 2017 BET Awards.

Top Dawg Entertainment recently announced The Championship Tour, featuring the label’s artists, including Kendrick, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Sir, Lance Skiiiwalker. The tour is coming off the heels of the release of Black Panther: The Album, which was executive-produced by Lamar and featured a majority of TDE artists. It’s unclear if Lamar’s new rule will apply to the joint tour.