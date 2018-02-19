Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes are two of hip-hop’s purveyors of awesome music videos. Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is a burgeoning music video savant in his own right. When prompted by Billboard in a recent interview about who inspires his visuals, he had to pay homage to the two legendary creatives.

“I think from the jump it’s always been crucial to me,” he said in regards to the importance of music videos to his brand. “You know, just being a kid watching BET, I’d be on the phone with Dave [Meyers] — you know my partner that does the videos with me — and we’d be watching Missy Elliott videos back in high school, and Busta Rhymes videos. They were always big inspirations.”

“So by the time we got to the point where we can mass produce visuals on that level, we said to each other ‘We all in,’ and that we’ve been waiting for this moment,” he continued. “So, I think it’s something that always inspired us to do it, just being a student and always appreciating somebody being willing to put full impact and full ideas not only into the songs, but when you’re watching the songs.”

The dynamic duo of Busta and Misdemeanor has worked together numerous times in the past and present. This year alone, the visual wunderkinds teamed up for a memorable Super Bowl spot, which featured Morgan Freeman and Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage. Additionally, the twosome and Kelly Rowland worked on Busta’s latest track “Get It.”