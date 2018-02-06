Kendrick Lamar and SZA previously debuted the first track (“All The Stars”) off the highly-anticipated soundtrack, Black Panther: The Album (Feb. 9). Now, ahead of the film’s sure-to-be-mesmerizing visuals, the TDE duo decided to share the reel for the aforementioned melody that takes viewers to another galaxy full of black regality.

READ: ‘Black Panther The Album’ Features 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Jorja Smith And More

Directed by Dave Meyers & the little homies, Lamar and SZA adorn textiles and prints that have their own story to tell as their journey to a sense of discovery takes place in different climates.

Get lost in their world up top ahead of Black Panther’s theatrical release on Feb. 16.