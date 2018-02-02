Despite many feeling like Kendrick Lamar got finessed last week with the Grammys completely ignoring the fact DAMN. could be played in reverse, K. Dot doesn’t seem to let the awards shorten his stride as he dropped a track with The Weeknd titled “Pray for Me.”

This song is the latest single and closing record on Black Panther: The Album, the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Black Panther movie that TDE captains, Lamar and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, are co-producing. “Pray for Me” follows Cortez Kenny dropping the soundtrack’s tracklist earlier this week.

This reveal not only caused a stir of excitement for the project’s February 9 arrival, it also generated a buzz as Lamar secured big-name stars for the album like James Blake, Khalid, and label-mate, SZA. And while these names turned heads, Lamar seems to also be using Black Panther: The Album to showcase the talent and versatility of hip-hop, including Vallejo’s bubbling super group, SOB x RBE, as well as a Sacramento staple and growing talent, Mozzy – who Lamar shouted out at the Grammys.

This paired with songs like “Pray for Me,” creates hype for how these records will be incorporated into the movie that hits theaters February 16.