It looks like Kendrick Lamar is ready to showcase his acting skills. After curating the Black Panther soundtrack alongside TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Lamar hopes he can extend his collaboration with Marvel outside of the studio.

The “HUMBLE.” rapper explained to BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo on Thursday (Feb. 22) that he wants to land a cameo in the suspected sequel. The 11-time Grammy winner even hinted at his interest in playing a villain that’s “loved and misunderstood,” almost similar to Erik Killmonger played by Michael B. Jordan, Uproxx reports.

Lamar also described the experience of making the soundtrack as a “privilege” and that the film’s message “is something that not only stands within this moment, but stands within time.”

Play the full interview here.