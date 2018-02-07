Despite security stopping him from celebrating the recent Super Bowl victory with his hometown heroes, Kevin Hart’s hot streak continues as it was reported that Fox has ordered production of his new series, Lil Kev.

Written by Michael Prince (The Simpsons) and Matt Claybrooks (Everybody Hates Chris), this animated series is based on the comedy of Kevin Hart and will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old “Lil Kev” as he navigates life living in a crime-filled, North Philly neighborhood. It will be voiced by Kevin Hart, himself, as well as comedians, Wanda Sykes, Keith Robertson, Gerald “Slink” Johnson and Deon Cole.

This 20th Century Fox TV/Lionsgate TV project is one of the several cartoon series that Fox will be looking to develop, as its new entertainment president, Michael Thorn, makes animated content a new emphasis.

In an interview with Deadline, Thorn stated: “I really want a new animated series, that’s a huge priority. It’s a such a strong part of our brand. I think what many people think of Fox is they think of our animated shows, and it would be great to add another original animated series.”

Because of this, along with Lil Kev, Fox has also approved another half-hour comedy based on the work of Amy Poehler. This potentially creates competition for the longevity of Kevin Hart’s new series. Yet if this new show proves to pan out like any of his recent ventures, hopes are high for Lil Kev to join the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as Fox network staples.