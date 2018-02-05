Kevin Hart was pretty much wasted on Super bowl night. He was so drunk, that the comedian somehow managed to crash the stage following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory, and dropped a couple of F-bombs on live TV.

To give Hart the benefit of the doubt, he is a die-hard Eagles fan. So, it might’ve been the alcohol mixed with a adrenaline that caused him to act a little bit more hyper than normal. Hart managed to appear on post-game show, “NFL Game Day Prime” with Deion Sander, were he couldn’t seem to censor himself. “Philadelphia’s a great city,” Hart said. “I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f**k… ooh!” Sanders escorted the comedian off the stage.

Prior to his belligerent cameo on TV, Hart was caught trying to rush the NFL trophy ceremony, but was blocked by security. In a fan video, he is seen arguing with the security team to no avail.

Following the fiasco, Kevin uploaded a video on social media, warning kids not to drink to excess. “To all the kids out there, I just wanna say don’t drink,” he said in a video on social media. “When alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go onstage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl!”