KFC customers in the U.K. are crying fowl.

Hundreds of franchise locations across the pond were reportedly forced to close due to a chicken shortage, caused by “operational” issues with a newly-hired delivery company.

According to the BBC, suppliers reportedly began running out of chicken last week, after switching from Bidvest Logistics, a South-African-owned distribution company, to DHL. At least half of the 900 KFC restaurants in Britain were temporarily closed, but locations in Ireland are still open.

It’s unclear when the chicken deficit will be rectified, but the company is working “’round the clock” to fix the issue.

Most of KFC’s locations in the U.K. are operated by franchisees. Per the BBC report, short-term KFC staff will be paid based on an “average” amount of hours worked, while salary employees will receive normal payment.

“We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems,” read a statement posted to KFC’s U.K. Twitter account Monday (Feb. 19). “Getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.”

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours,” the statement continued, adding a “shout out” to their restaurant team for “working flat out to get back up and running again.”

KFC also set up a website for U.K. customers to find the nearest open restaurant.