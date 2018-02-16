Love will make people do outrageous things… like making a song out of a toy instrument or returning to social media then deleting it (again). However, Khalid and Normani just showed us what happens when people who experience true love find out it’s all a lie.

A few weeks after bringing hope to thousands of people with his high-profile performance alongside Logic and Alessia Cara at the Grammys, the “Location” crooner and the Fifth Harmony singer delivered their new collaborative effort “Love Lies.” Today, they’re bringing their bedroom banger off the Love, Simon soundtrack to life with the official video.

In the video, Khalid finds himself working the valet at a hotel in Downtown Los Angeles when he gets a text from the current love of his life. He tells her he’s “always” down to link up and makes the plan to meet at their favorite hotel room. The leading lady Normani heads up to the room looking extremely seductive, yet Khalid is still nowhere to be found.

There’s no need to give away the ending but let’s just say he ends up gazing upon his lover from afar. Watch what goes down in Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies” video.