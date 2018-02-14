Kodak Black Releases ‘Heart Break Kodak’ Album From Jail

Kodak Black is really going through it, but as always, he has his chin up to the sky. Earlier this week, the Florida rapper and his team his team revealed that a new mixtape Heart Break Kodak would drop on Valentine’s Day. As promised, the “Florida Boy” delivered the project just in time to serve as Cupid’s lit soundtrack as he shoots his heart-shaped arrows all around the country.

Heart Break Kodak holds 17 fresh songs with special features from Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez. The Lil Tunechi assisted “Codeine Dreaming,” which was produced by Ben Billions, Infamous and Schife, may looks like another hardcore, drug-induced trap banger however, Kodak and Weezy keep it PG-13, and event make it a point to avoid cursing.

“I took off on you bustas, left you right on planet Earth,” Kodak raps. “I feel like Jimmy Neutron, how I blast off on a verse/I know my son gon’ like this song so I ain’t finna curse/Know he gon’ wanna explore the world so I’m gon’ show him first.”

The mixtape also holds the perfect songs for the love-filled holiday like “Helluva Love” and “Feb 14.” According to CBS Miami, it doesn’t seem like making bond is an option for the 20-year-old rapper at the moment, but that’s not stopping him from spreading love by any means necessary.

After he was arrested last month for violating the terms of his probation on Instagram Live, the Broward Paradise rapper is currently spending his Valentine’s Day in jail. Although he’s paying the price for messing up his second chance, Kodak refuses to let his momentum fade away.