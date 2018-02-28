Things are starting to look up for Kodak Black since the rapper got three charges from his recent arrest dismissed earlier this week. And on Tuesday, the rapper entered a Florida courtroom and pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges from his arrest back in January.

Black showed up in court and debuted a new hairstyle, trading in his trademark dreadlocks for a low-cut hairstyle.

Earlier this week, Black had three charges dropped — possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and child neglect — and entered not guilty pleas for possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.

Black jumped on Twitter a day after charges were dropped and wrote, “Protecting my innocence. Protecting my love.” The Broward County rapper was arrested in January after the police raided his Florida and was later hit with seven charges.

