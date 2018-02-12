Dancehall superstar Kranium is known to liven the party with his upbeat tracks, but he shows off his range in his infectious new love ballad “No Odda” — which arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day. The song samples Wayne Wonder’s 2003 monster hit “No Letting Go,” however, the Jamaican crooner makes it his own with syncopated bass and kicks, creating an infectious melody. Good luck getting this song out your head!

Eyes have set on the Montego Bay native since the hit single “Nobody Has To Know” reached audiences across oceans in 2014, leading him to a record deal with Atlantic Records. After debuting Rumors, Kranium has released a steady flow of singles like “Me & You” with DJ Katch and “Can’t Believe It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and WizKid.

“No Odda” is a small little tease to a Rumors follow-up, which likely will drop in March. Kranium doesn’t want to “try and rush it.”

Check out the animated lyric video below.