Kur And PnB Rock Tap Into The Pain Of The Ghetto On “No Shine”

Last year was a progressive year for Philly rapper, Kur. Coming off the release of his mixtape, Da 9, the newcomer offers-up a new record titled, “No Shine” featuring fellow Philly native, PnB Rock.

Over a somber instrumental, Kur unleashes unfiltered emotions about being evicted from homes, police harassment, and the damaging affects of being raised in poverty-stricken areas.

“Up top where the chances are slim/Baby moms, no pampers, no milk/I can’t cry over milk that been spilt/What’s behind doin’ so many bills/Hard times, man, I’m talkin’ ’bout filth/Low times thinking, and shit/Broke times, ’bout to rob something quick/I can’t shine if I’m not on my shit,” raps Kur.

Kur and Rock also collaborated on “Not Today,” released in Sept. 2017.

Listen the “No Shine” below.