Eager fans and overall nosy folks breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday (Feb. 4), after Kylie Jenner announced that she gave birth to a daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott. The often-candid Jenner managed to evade paparazzi and press for the past nine months, noting that she wanted to protect the privacy of her and her child.

Stormi’s name was revealed in a photo posted Tuesday, Feb. 6. In just two days, the photo bumps past Beyoncé’s baby announcement as the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram. The photo of Stormi holding her mother’s thumb currently has 15.3 million likes, while Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, shot by photographer Awol Eriku, has 11.2 million likes.

In addition to giving the public a glimpse of the new baby on the ‘gram, Jenner also released an 11-minute long video detailing the last nine months out of the spotlight while preparing to give birth. In the video, her beau Travis Scott looks visibly thrilled to become a father, and her niece, Chicago West, is captured by cameras for the first time.

Naturally, members of the Beyhive were none too pleased with the news that Queen Bey is no longer on top.

“That girl [Kylie] and her whole family buys followers so it doesn’t count,” wrote one IG user, while another said, “According to the Guinnes [sic] Record Book Beyonce is the most relevant artist in [our] generation, your fave is only relevant in America and social media.”

Check out hilarious reactions to Beyoncé being dethroned as IG Queen below.

Kylie broke Selena’s record for most viewed video and now she’s coming for Beyoncé’s most liked record. Ughhhhhh. pic.twitter.com/ASIzUa2qup — Selegend 🌬. (@selrianaxcamila) February 5, 2018

Kylie Jenner looking at her likes that’s about to break Beyonce’s record pic.twitter.com/aS6J5iMILs — 🙂 (@adkj_) February 4, 2018

Kylie broke Beyoncé’s instagram record. Bey about to drop that pic of the twins on us any day now, for the one up! lmao — IG: @iRickyVasquez. (@iAmRickyVasquez) February 7, 2018

Kylie got 4M likes on insta after 1 hour, Beyoncé record ain’t safe pic.twitter.com/pQTwPHZLAR — ‏َ (@Iustsariana) February 4, 2018