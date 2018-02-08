Despite last night’s impressive game-winner (Feb. 7), it seems like the player-GM, LeBron James is still tired of his team’s downward trend, as Cleveland Cavaliers channel the energy of Ty Bennett dismantling and rebuilding their roster in a matter of minutes.

Starting Thursday morning (Feb. 8), Cleveland began engaging in several multi-team trades, unloading the problematic Isaiah Thomas, as well as Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose, and Jae Crowder, for Larry Nance, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and George Hill, Bleacher Report states.

And while these moves were more than enough excitement, Twitter exploded when James proved no one was safe with the Cavs trading his bestie, Dwayne Wade, back to the Miami Heat.

These trades sparked a flurry of tweets, with DWade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, taking to the timeline to express her feelings about the trade.

Huge thank you to the fans in Cleveland for treating our family like family! Always love and gratitude ❤❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/961665217523601409

Yet not all the tweets were as professional as Union’s. Many people, players included, filled the timeline with hilarious tweets that describe this moment in a way only Twitter can.

https://twitter.com/BR_NBA/status/961657576633978881

Dwyane Wade: “We should trade everybody” LeBron: “We???” pic.twitter.com/Q317CvlvxW — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2018

You like Brazilian music? pic.twitter.com/RB17SDVucN — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2018

LeBron giving the OK to send Wade back to Miami pic.twitter.com/iGbk3c04XD — Zito (@_Zeets) February 8, 2018

LeBron when he see's Tristan Thompson in the Cavs locker room still pic.twitter.com/qyK1AMQEqm — ImDavisss (@imdavisss) February 8, 2018

“Hey Danny, the plan went well and I got them fools to trade me. Cleveland’s a mess and now it’s time to take out LA. I’ll be on standby for the next move” pic.twitter.com/xABlYzTaqX — Andrew Doxy (@ParaDoxy11) February 8, 2018