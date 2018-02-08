Channing Frye, Gabrielle Union And More Take To Twitter After Cleveland Cavaliers Make Massive Moves
Despite last night’s impressive game-winner (Feb. 7), it seems like the player-GM, LeBron James is still tired of his team’s downward trend, as Cleveland Cavaliers channel the energy of Ty Bennett dismantling and rebuilding their roster in a matter of minutes.
Starting Thursday morning (Feb. 8), Cleveland began engaging in several multi-team trades, unloading the problematic Isaiah Thomas, as well as Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose, and Jae Crowder, for Larry Nance, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and George Hill, Bleacher Report states.
And while these moves were more than enough excitement, Twitter exploded when James proved no one was safe with the Cavs trading his bestie, Dwayne Wade, back to the Miami Heat.
These trades sparked a flurry of tweets, with DWade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, taking to the timeline to express her feelings about the trade.
https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/961665217523601409
Yet not all the tweets were as professional as Union’s. Many people, players included, filled the timeline with hilarious tweets that describe this moment in a way only Twitter can.
https://twitter.com/BR_NBA/status/961657576633978881