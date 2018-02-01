Leslie Jones Wonders If She’ll Die Alone In Somber Instagram Post

As witnessed by the emphasis on wage discrepancies and the ever-pending sexual assault cases, Hollywood’s 2018 resolution seems to be focused intensely on woman empowerment. But it is well known that one can’t improve their understanding of a situation that they don’t empathize with. Sticking true to this notion, Saturday Night Live staple, Leslie Jones, took to Instagram where she shed light on her personal relationship with the universal feeling of uncertainty.

Wednesday (Jan. 31) evening, Jones’ @lesdogggg account posted a pic of her in the gym with the caption “Ok back to cardio. But confession, I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know (it’s) not. I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like ‘what’s it all for’ if the people you want to notice don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!”

As detailed by her concluding apology, this is a more somber post from the usually lighthearted comic- but as a tall, darker skinned, black woman – she has been habitually attacked for not adhering to the traditionally feminine image. This along with other unknown factors might have been the catalyst for her post. But even though the motives are unclear a litany of friends and fans leaving centralized testimonies and comments under her picture, including actress Meagan Good.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeoqumxFbSm/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

However since this feeling of romantic uncertainty is shared by all, @lesdogggg’s post allows one to empathize with someone they may often overlook. Thus, in turn, potentially creating a space where gender/racial-based barriers can be discussed and depleted.