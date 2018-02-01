Songster Lexy Panterra closed out Grammy week with a show and prove moment at Times Square’s W Hotel Living Room Bar. Music aficionados flooded into the Ciroc vodka, and DeLeón tequila-sponsored event, while Panterra readied herself behind the scenes.

As the founder of the LexTwerkOut movement, she has amassed over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. And, Panterra gains as many as 96 million views on a single video — but the millennial mogul has more aptitude than meets the surface. She was recently signed to Dre London Entertainment, also, management of Hot 100 lister, Post Malone. Not to mention, 2017 featured some impressive breakthroughs of her own.

Lexy’s dancehall inspired single, “So Good,” hit Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, and peaked at number two on the Hot Singles Sales chart, too. But, the singer’s virally successful tune, “Deep End,” is already at 5 million streams and counting on Spotify. The spin of its EDM bassline made the show-goers dance before DJ Whoo Kid stepped up to introduce the rising star.

Panterra appeared under the spotlight fashionable as ever. She donned an off-the-shoulder tummy bearing pinstriped top, matching trousers and black Christian Louboutin pumps. Her guitarist caught attendees by surprise, as the upbeat vocalist is not known for acoustic sets.

“This is my first performance in seven or eight months. I’m excited. Let’s roll,” she exclaimed. The NYC debut of the unreleased anti-love earworm, “End Of The Week,” served Panterra well. With memorable stage presence, her co-written situationship anthem left spectators all ears to her solid vocals. Another forthcoming track, “Playlist,” lyrically represented the crooner’s manifestations all the radio hits she is on the verge of getting RIAA certified.

Still, the evening’s most-lively moment was when Panterra showcased a fingerboard strummed rendition of the Demarco-featured breakthrough single, “So Good.” She cheered, “This is available on [streaming platforms]. I just want to say; I hit Billboard this past year!” She got off her chair to dance, and the audience followed suit. Singing, “It’s so good/ You love it when I wind it up/ When you wind for me/ Wind for me, baby/ It’s so good/ You love it when I back it up,” screams pervaded.

Promises of quality music and affluence ring true for Lexy Panterra. The Californian bombshell’s showcase captivated her Grammy party devotees. And, her team’s announcement of an upcoming role in a (Mar. 2018) “badass” Warner Bros. film got the venue buzzing.

Let’s see what the Jane of all trades champions next.