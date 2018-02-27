In 1995, the shocking death of hip-hop icon and gangster rap pioneer Eazy-E rocked the world. This, along with the death of close friend Wallace “Wally” Laird III, greatly tested the resilience of one of the culture’s most important rap groups, Bone Thugs & Harmony, which lead to the most emotionally powerful songs in rap, “Tha Crossroads.”

23 years later, we watch another fellow Midwest spitter/crooner hybrid, Lil Durk, in a similar position with the recent passing of Fredo Santana, so it’s only right for him to channel that same sorrow and pain on wax as they did. With that said, Durk debuts the brand-new single from his forthcoming project, Durkio World, his 2018 remake of “Tha Crossroads” entitled, “Cross Roads”.

“Cross Roads” stays true to the Chicago rapper’s recent string of heart tugging, emotional records such as “1-773- Vultures” and 2017’s “Make It Out”, but this is one of his most ambitious tracks to date with his poignant lyrics over a somber, piano led production that drives home those funeral vibes. Durk channels the energy of the 1995 classic and gives us and tear jerking memorial to not only to the late Santana, but Kennika Jenkins and those who lost their lives to senseless gun violence in Chicago.

“Bone Thugs is one of my favorite rap groups of all time,” Durk said. “I listened to them all the time when I was a kid. They’re a major influence on my music and one of the reasons I started rapping in the first place. ‘Cross Roads’ is a homage to them, as well as to the important people I’ve lost recently.”

Lil Durk’s forthcoming project, Durkio World will be available for streaming and purchase on Feb. 28.