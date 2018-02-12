There was once a time when Marshmello wasn’t sure his Lil Peep collaboration would reach fans’ ears. The DJ and the MC worked together just before Lil Peep passed away from an apparent drug overdose in late 2017. Peep’s mother asked Marshmello to release the song so the world could enjoy more of his music, and today, “Spotlight” got its own music video.

Neither the DJ nor the posthumous rapper appear in the clip. It tells the story of a woman left to pick up the pieces of a broken relationship along. The message “in another life” appears at the end, perhaps in tribute.

Marshmello has also confirmed on social media that he and Lil Xan are working on music. A single from that collaboration should be coming out soon. You can watch the full video for “Spotlight” below.

