Lil Pump Arrested for Reportedly Firing A Gun

Lil Pump is currently being held at a California juvenile detention center after being arrested by police on gun charges. According to TMZ, the Florida rapper’s manager reported an attempted robbery at his San Fernando Valley home on Valentine’s Day (Feb 14), but after a police investigation, they determined that the alleged robbery may be a cover up story.

Pump’s manager claims 3 men were attempting to gain entry to the residence when the rapper fired a single shot at the door. However, the cops did not buy his recount of events and arrested the teenage artist. Pump was also charged for a handgun found outside of his home and ammunition and marijuana found inside.

Sources say the rapper has surveillance footage of the men attempting to break in and will be reviewing the video for further evidence to corroborate Pump’s initial story. Police are also said to be investigating his mother for “endangering a minor.”