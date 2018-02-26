Lil Yachty Thinks He’s Hip-Hop’s “Most Wanted”

Lil Yachty is yearning to feel like a freshman artist all over again with his latest song “Most Wanted.” As the Atlanta rap star works on his sophomore album, Lil Boat 2, he let fans hear an unreleased cut that won’t be included on the forthcoming project.

Over blissful electronic grooves, Yachty declares himself as hip-hop’s MVP in his off-key manner on the track. Before he hits the road on this summer’s jam packed festival circuit, the kid lets fans know he’s ready to rock their world all over again. “I JUST LEAKED A SONG NOT ON LIL BOAT 2 CUZ I WANTED TO FEEL LIKE I JUST STARTED AGAIN,” he wrote on Twitter.

Listen to “Most Wanted” below.