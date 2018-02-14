Lion Babe Releases Sultry Single “Honey Dew”

Lion Babe welcomes Valentine’s Day with a sultry new Simon Sez-produced single “Honey Dew.” The duo’s sensual tune echoes the sentiments of love as the Jillian’s buttery vocals ponder on a relationship that could be as sweet as the aforementioned fruit.

“I’m working with time/Watching my mind open/To the blessings I find/Everybody hoping that/The lesson behind them/Will got it working on them,” sings Jillian on the track. Back in May, Lion Babe’s producer said, “Music’s a vibe. It’s an energy. Heartbreak vibes, it comes out whether you want it to or not. It’s what’s going on. Take it in and regurgitate it out and move through your process.”

The New York based group is also gearing up to release their long awaited sophomore album. Listen to “Honey Dew” below.