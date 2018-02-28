Logic Has Fun In Tokyo In New Video “Overnight”

Logic is up to something. Earlier this week, the rapper released the scorching lyrical exercise, “44 More.” And today (Feb. 28), out of nowhere, the Maryland native unveiled brand new visuals for “Overnight.”

In the Justine Fleischer and Mike Holland-directed video, Logic visits Tokyo, where he’s seen dancing in the streets and rapping for the camera. Other scenes shows Logic’s friends enjoying merrymaking moments in a swimming pool, while Logic reclines in a hammock before taking a dive in the pool.

Stepping away from rapping about being a biracial child of a drug addicted mother, “Overnight” finds Logic spitting about the arduous road that he’s traveled in order to secure a lucrative record deal.

Logic’s official debut, Under Pressure, was released in 2014, followed by 2015’s The Incredible True Story. And last year, the “Young Jesus” rapper released Everybody.

Watch the video above.