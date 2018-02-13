Lonzo Ball has been taking some time away from the ball court after being sidelined with a strained MCL, but that doesn’t mean that he’s had to sideline his side gig as a rapper.

Aside from announcing his debut mixtape Born 2 Ball on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard continues to (sort of) get his rap on in a preview of the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle.

In the clip of Thursday’s episode — in which Lonzo will take on his father LaVar in a Big Baller Brand showdown of epic proportions — the athlete hit the show decked out in a flashy leather jacket, dark shades and some dreadlocks to get his best Migos impression on, performing the Atlanta trio’s smash hit “Bad and Boujee.” Ball bounced around a crowd of dancing women, in a diner serving gold chicken drumsticks.

The trailer also featured a quirky back-and-forth between co-host Chrissy Teigen and Zo after his performance; the model said she liked his “Twerking diner” during the performance. Lonzo cheekily responded, saying, “You can be in the next one,” to which Teigen replied, “I gotta gain a few…I have nothing back there,” in between laughs.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Check out the video below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.