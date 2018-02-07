It looks like the Big Baller family could be growing by one. According to TMZ Sports, Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Lonzo Ball and his girlfriend Denise Garcia are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to the site, Ms. Garcia is reportedly four months along, and no sources have confirmed whether the child is a boy or girl. Neither the couple nor the Ball family, including Lonzo’s father LaVar, have commented on the reports. Lonzo and Denise have been together since their Chino Hills High School days, and Garcia appears on the Ball family’s Facebook reality television show, Ball In The Family, from time to time.

Ball is currently healing a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee. According to the Los Angeles Times, the occasional rapper injured his MCL in January during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. If it continues to be an issue for him, his chances of playing in All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars Challenge could disappear.

“I thought it was going to be dealt with quicker, but obviously my body didn’t react to it that well,” he explained of his injury.

