Loso Loaded And 21 Savage Delivers Heavy Bravado On New Track “Never Seen”

I didn’t get put on to Loso Loaded until Don Q released his record “Young Veterans,” a song from Q’s Corner Stories mixtape that features Loso Loaded. Since then, I’ve been paying attention to the Atlanta upstart. And he’s actually nice, and raw. Loso has a mix of melodious hooks and gritty flows, which are both enchanting and entertaining.

Coming off his Creating Memories EP, Loso released a new record with fellow ATL native 21 Savage dubbed, “Never Seen.” With Judo Beatz laying down the song’s landscape, Loso Loaded flexes his braggadocio on a variety of topic such as moving work, and his flashy wrist wear. 21 Savage follows through on the second verse with his usual gritty street raps.

“Used the trap off the Nextel chrip chrip/Birds in my rearview/Dirty got thirty bags, serve them through the window/At another niggas bitch spot smoking endo/I can’t fuck with niggas, they be acting sentimental,” raps Loso.

The 23-year old rapper has clocked in studio hours with Lil Yachty, PnB Rock, Fetty Wap and others.

If you haven’t already, spin Creating Memories on SoundCloud and listen to “Never Seen” below.