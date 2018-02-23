Lou Phelps And Jazz Cartier Team Up For Melodic New Song “Come Inside” (Prod. by KAYTRANADA)
Hailing from Montreal, Lou Phelps connects with his brethren Jazz Cartier and Kaytranada for their jazzy new song “Come Inside.” Formerly a part of the duo, The Celestics, with his real life brother, young Phelps has been catching the ears of taste-makers and fans across the board.
Last April, Lou released his critically acclaimed but overlooked project 001: Experiments, which features Bishop Nehru, Innanet James, KALLITECHNICS, and CJ Flemings.
Listen to “Come Inside” below.