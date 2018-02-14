The official lineup for Lovebox 2018 has been announced, and its chock-full of major acts headlining the annual two-day event. Childish Gambino, who is rumored to drop a new album this year, leads the charge on the star-studded lineup with Skepta, N.E.R.D and SZA also billed as headliners for the festival.

The hip-hop-heavy lineup also features performers Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples, The Internet, Action Bronson, Kali Uchis, Big Boi and more.

After calling London’s Victoria Park home for 12 years, Lovebox Festival will hit West London’s Gunnersbury Park for this year’s event, which will take place July 13-14.Lovebox 2018 is the first festival appearance announced for Gambino so far, despite the rapper announcing plans to retire his moniker earlier this year.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

View the full lineup below:

Oh hiya, first wave of #Lovebox18 artists…👋😍 Tickets are on sale right now: https://t.co/y0LKKalTJI RT to be in with a chance of winning a pair of 2 day tickets. pic.twitter.com/g5T0lqR8J8 — Lovebox Festival (@LoveboxFestival) February 13, 2018

This article was originally published on Billboard.