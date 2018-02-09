The hip-hop community just lost another great one. Legendary pioneer Lovebug Starski reportedly passed away in Las Vegason Feb. 8, according to numerous sources. He was 57 at the time of his death.

Starski came up on the hip-hop scene in the 70s, as an MC in The Bronx. He later became a DJ at Disco Fever Club and released popular singles such as “Gangster Rock” and “Dancin’ Party People.”

Although he didn’t always get the proper recognition for his contributions to the genre, his name was often thrown around in the conversation with others pioneers such as Kool Herc, Grandmaster Flash, and Chuck D. “Lovebug Starski was A DJ, MC and innovator, Chuck told HipHopDX. “A pioneer who excelled before and after the recording line of ’79, the year when rap records began. He was the first double trouble threat in Hip Hop and rap music. He DJ’ed for the great MCs and MC’ed with the great DJs. Besides Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lovebug Starski was one of the few that took his legendary street records status into the recording world.”

A number of hip-hop artists confirmed the news of Starski’s death and expressed their deepest condolences on social media.

Rest in peace.

We Lost One Of Our Greatest Pioneers Of Hip Hop…

"LOVEBUG STARSKI".

He Is Also Known As One Of The People Who Came Up With The Name "HIP HOP" Aside From Another Legend "Keith Cowboy" Of "The Furious 5"…

Salute To All The Pioneers and Condolences To His Family.#HipHop pic.twitter.com/AH4bNrSIOg — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) February 9, 2018

https://twitter.com/JustBlaze/status/961768669427781633