Watch Lupe Fiasco’s Nostalgic Harold’s Chicken Dedication Video
Lupe Fiasco unearthed one of his scrapped DROGAS Light tracks over the weekend. This one is specifically for the foodies and fried chicken connoisseurs of the world.
Paying homage to Chicago’s world famous Harold’s Chicken Shack, the proud Chi-Town lyricist uses a soulful instrumental for a smooth dedication to his favorite hometown eatery.
Watch the video below:
Happy Birthday To My Real Brothers Harold “Huggy Bear” Perkins…this one dedicated to you big bro! Love 🙏🏾 couldn’t find a gift so I figured I bring you back to the crib one time…
From the vaults “Harold’s” prod. By Chris Dave#TheChi pic.twitter.com/SHs0Y5uljt
— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) February 5, 2018