Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly signed on to play Trevor Noah’s mother in the film adaptation of his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. Nyong’o will portray Patricia, the Daily Show host’s mother, who played an integral role in his personal development.

According to the Amazon description of his 2016 book, “Trevor was born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother at a time when such a union was punishable by five years in prison.”

Noah was reportedly kept indoors during many of the early years of his life, due to Patricia’s “extreme and often absurd measures” to keep him a secret. After being liberated after Apartheid ended, Trevor and his mother were able to live “freely.”

Nyong’o is a stellar choice for the role of the determined and brave Patricia. The actress won an Academy Award for her work in 12 Years A Slave. She is also set to star in another book-to-film adaptation- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah. Her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira will reportedly write the script.