We all know the “King Of Brooklyn” aka Maino is all about his money.

Last October, the seasoned lyricist and actor dropped off his most recent project Party & Pain, which features a handful of his famous friends like Fat Joe, Uncle Murda, Bre-Z of FOX’s Empire and Young Greatness just to name a few. At the top of February, Maino came through with a new single, “F*ck Boyz,” but this time Maino is shifting his focus back to his mixtape.

Among the 16-track body of work, “Bag Talk,” the rapper’s collaboration with Dave East and Jaquae, continues to stand out in 2018. Now, all three of them are hitting the pavement to secure the bag in the track’s new video.

With the help of director Edwin Escobar, Maino brings his boys Dave and Jaquae into the streets of Manhattan to collect as much money as possible. The KOB starts off posted up near the familiar array of monuments in Columbus Square outside of Central Park. Once he straps himself up with a few wads of cash, Maino takes the Paranoia 2 rapper and the “Shake Sum” rhymer into Times Square.

If you haven’t already, check out Maino’s Party & Pain now and watch the official video for “Bag Talk” below.