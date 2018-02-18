As thousands of people nationwide and around the world file into theaters to see Marvel’s latest superhero movie Black Panther, there are some trying their best to tarnish the momentous and historic occasion.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of @Samuth used the Black Panther hashtag to upload a picture of man badly beaten. According to @Samuth, the man with a bloody and bruised face is his older brother Kenan who was trying to see the Ryan Coogler directed film, but instead was attacked allegedly by two black men who prohibited from even entering the theater.

#BlackPanther this is my older brother Kenan. He was jumped just trying to see the movie. “This movie ain’t for you whitey” was the last thing he heard before he was beat up by 2 black men, rupturing his eardrum. He didn’t even make it inside of the movie theater. Smh pic.twitter.com/KQAZ0X6ics — samuth (@sharkwheat) February 16, 2018

“This is my older brother Kenan. He was jumped just trying to see the movie,” the tweet reads.” ‘This movie ain’t for you whitey’ ” was the last thing he heard before he was beat up by 2 black men, rupturing his eardrum. He didn’t even make it inside of the movie theater. Smh “

NFL player turned filmmaker Matthew Cherry smelled something fishy about the whole thing. After doing a cursory Google search, Cherry–who was also the person responsible for the ‘Janet Jackson Appreciation Day’ hashtag on Super Bowl Sunday–learned the Twitter user who originally posted the photo was (you guessed it) lying.

Men lie, women lie, Google reverse image search don’t https://t.co/HkkBaqklgX — Killmonger Was Right (@MatthewACherry) February 18, 2018

The man in the photo is named Ryan Ball and back in 2013, five years before Black Panther was made, Bell was attacked by two men outside of porn star Jenna Jameson’s Dallas birthday party. According to the Dallas Observer, Bell woke up with a severe concussion, about a dozen stitches a fractured forehead and sinus cavity; and a host of other injuries.