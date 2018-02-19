Mariah Carey knows what it’s like to be dragged by the Internet because of a performance mishap — recall her 2014 Rockefeller Center performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and last year’s New Years Eve performance. After Fergie’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All Star game, Carey gave some sound advice on how to handle the criticism: “Dahling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

Fergie performed a slow rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 athletic competition Sunday evening (Feb. 18), and people had a lot to say about it. Comedian Leslie Jones wondered “why did this happen,” adding “you might as well should’ve asked me to sing.” Sports commentator Charles Barkley was itching to talk about “Fergie’s national anthem,” but Shaq O’Neal pleaded to leave her alone.

TMZ caught up with Carey after leaving Sweet Chick Sunday evening (Feb. 18), when she dropped the gem. She’s not the only celebrity defending Fergie. Takeoff from Migos and Karl-Anthony Towns stood up for her as well.

Draymond is all of us pic.twitter.com/ClWCmY4tfh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018

“Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that” – Charles Barkley on Fergie’s national anthem CHUCK. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/CjmEJ5Gl0b — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 19, 2018

Her performance even sparked the hashtag #SingItLikeFergieChallenge, and the Internet hilariously proves it can’t be beaten.

Check out her performance below.