Another black superhero is coming to your TV screens soon!

As Black Panther continues to destroy records at the box office, more and more people are starting to understand that representation not only matters on the big and small screens, but it does attract the big numbers as well. As for Marvel’s next superhero project, the comic book company is reportedly developing an animated series about a female, black super-genius, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

The upcoming animated series will reportedly follow nine-year-old, Lunella LaFayette on a number of thrilling adventures and missions. In the series, Lunella teams up with a crimson-colored dinosaur that helps her save the day, according to Shadow And Act.

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur will reportedly be developed for The Disney Channel. Laurence Fishburne and partner, Helen Sugland are behind the series’ creation through Cinema Gypsy Productions and Marvel Animation. The series reportedly falls under an overall deal Fishburne signed with ABC Studios, Deadline reports.

The animated series is reportedly still in the development stages and does not have a release date at this time. Stay tuned for more announcements, and in the meantime, check out the cool poster above.