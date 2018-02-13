After Mary J. Blige hit an Oscar-nominated performance on Netflix’s Mudbound, the legendary singer is making a comeback on the streaming service with an original comic book-inspired series titled The Umbrella Academy, Deadline reports. Steve Blackman reportedly serves as the series’ executive producer.

The series follows a dysfunctional superhero family that forms the collective, Umbrella Academy. Its members comprise of Number Five, Luther, Diego, Allison, Vanya, and Klaus. The family works together to find the mystery behind their father, Reginald Hardgrave’s death. The program takes place in a surrogate universe, where real life events like the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy did not happen.

Blige, who reportedly signed a one-year deal with the series, will be playing the role of Cha-Cha. The character is a socio-path who travels within different time periods to kill her main targets, and she’s known to be a killer without any type of remorse. It’s in her DNA to be destructive.

In her new role, the Grammy Award-winning singer joins Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, and Robert Sheehan. This marks Blige’s first big television role; she’s had guest spots on The Wiz Live!, Empire, and Black-ish. There’s no premiere date as of yet.