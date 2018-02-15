McDonald’s is attempting to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar kids consume. As a major step in the fight to combat childhood obesity, Mickey D’s will be removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from their Happy Meals.

The fast-food joint will stop including them as an option for their kid cuisine packages, however, customers at the eatery will still be able to order them separately from Happy Meals. According to ABC News, the changes will be implemented in McDonald’s around the country by June.

McDonald’s said on Thursday (Feb. 15) that they’re hoping to get the amount of calories in a Happy Meal down to 600, and they’re hoping to dwindle the amount of sodium down to 650 mg or less. They’re hoping to cut down on the amount of sugar in their chocolate milk, and if they are able to, the beverage may be able to make a Happy Meal comeback.

There are also a few other changes coming to Happy Meals. The six-piece chicken nugget meal will reported come up with a kids-size portion of French fries. Bottled water will also be included as a beverage choice for the meal, but it will cost extra. Currently, kids can choose from regular milk, chocolate milk and organic apple juice.

“Since it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago, orders for it with Happy Meals have fallen 14 percent, the company said,” reports ABC News.

A healthier lifestyle means more smiles all around, and we know that McDonald’s loves to see us smile.