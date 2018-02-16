Atlanta Dancing Duo Meechie & Toosi Are Disrupting Hip-Hop’s Dance Culture With Artistry And Style

Since its inception in the “Boogie Down Bronx,” hip-hop has morphed into an undeniable movement. Although its roots lie in the gritty, head-nodding beats and relatable lyrics of its music, the genre has morphed into the lucrative, multi-generational culture of influence, not only in America but throughout the world.

One act that has been been contributing to hip-hop’s dance culture is none other than the energetic duo, Meechie and Toosi. Hailing from the Southern capital of Atlanta, the multi-talented dancers joined forces as teens and have been an unstoppable force adding lively choreography to new music while exposing their followers to fresh tunes and dope streetwear.

This week, VIBE highlights their individuality in style, music discovery and unfiltered choreography with their newest dance visual to Yung Mal and Lil Quil’s “Phonebook.”

*This is branded content, produced by our marketing department in partnership with our advertisers—not by editorial.*