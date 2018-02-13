Snowboarder Brings #FreeMeekMill Campaign To The Olympics

Ever since the sentencing of Meek Mill for a probation violation in November 2017, fans of the Wins & Losses MC have been calling for his removal from jail through the viral hashtag and campaign, #FreeMeekMill. Thanks to a Slovenian snowboarder, we can see that the support of the rapper spans further than just the U.S.

Tit Stante wrote the message of solidarity on his board, which was captured on camera during the halfpipe qualifiers at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. After two runs, Stante is lagging behind the rest of his competition, however, this was certainly another way to get noticed.

The support for the embattled Philly musician has been astounding, and his streaming numbers have seen a steady increase. After the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win, streams of Meek’s hit “Dreams And Nightmares” surpassed 1.4 million.

“All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled,” he said in a statement released after the city’s big win. “I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”

Check out Stante’s message during the Olympic Games below.