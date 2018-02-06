Meek Mill Sends Love To Philadelphia Eagles, Releases New Remix

Meek Mill is keeping his spirits high as he sits behind bars awaiting his return to the free world. As his hometown heroes, the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrated their long awaited Super Bowl victory, the MMG rapper sent the champion football squad some love.

“Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia. All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled. I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end,” he wrote to John Clark at NBC.

Tee Grizzley also released his Meek Mill-assisted “First Day Home (Remix)” in his honor.

Listen to the track below.

