Meek Mill’s Appeal Hearing Reportedly Set for April

Meek Mill’s sentence has been a topic of interest and concern for both fans and celebrities since his November 6 arrest last year. The Philadelphia rapper was said to have violated his almost decade-long probation, started in 2007 after gun and drug charges. Many have been vocal about the lack of justice, including JAY-Z, Julius Erving, and Colin Kaepernick. The #FreeMeek hashtag was active for almost a week after he was sentenced to two to four years and it still appears sporadically. Supporters physically rallied outside of the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia a week later.

Meek’s bail request was denied last December but the request for a Post Conviction Relief Act petition cannot go ignored. Documents from the District Attorney’s Office show that the now-retired arresting officer, Reginald Graham, is on a list of officers with a “history of lying” alongside brutality and racial bias, CBS reports. Graham is said to have lied under oath during Meek’s 2007 trial. And the statements that prove that are actually those of former fellow officers.

Sworn statements made by officers Jerold Gibson and Jeffrey Walker are in direct contradiction to the word of Graham’s. While Graham reported that the then 21-year-old pointed a gun at the officers, Gibson said that he only ever removed his gun to drop the weapon before his arrest. They also stated that Graham was known for beating suspects and did so to Meek. Subsequently, both Walker and Gibson were dropped from the force.

All the protesting was not for nothing. Meek is still being held at Chester State Correctional Institution but his hearing will be in April.